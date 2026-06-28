AI, nuclear, space and quantum tech to shape future growth: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, has said that AI, nuclear, space and Quantum technologies will determine the contours of future growth and global competitiveness.

He said India is rapidly emerging as a major force in frontier technologies, with the National Quantum Mission (NQM) already achieving more than half of its targeted outcomes within three years of its launch in 2023, according to a Science and Technology Ministry release.



The Minister made the remarks during a Media Conclave organised by a news channel. He said that India today stands at a stage where it is progressing alongside leading nations in several critical technology domains and is steadily building capabilities that will define the next era of economic growth, national security and global competitiveness.