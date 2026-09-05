AI, new technologies can play effective role in teaching: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that artificial intelligence and new technologies can play a crucial role in making teaching more intuitive and effective, while extending his wishes to educators, parents and students on Teachers' Day.
Expressing his gratitude towards former President, the great philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji on his birth anniversary, he said that his government's resolve is to nurture the new generation with quality education.
"With time, the education system is also evolving. AI and new technologies can play a crucial role in making teaching more intuitive, effective, and aligned with students' needs," Soren posted on X.
In Jharkhand, efforts are underway at every level to address shortcomings in the education system and implement effective reforms to strengthen it, he said.
"Our resolve is to nurture the new generation with quality education alongside modern technology, while keeping them rooted in our values and heritage," Soren further said.
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also offered his salutations on the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan.
"Heartfelt greetings and best wishes on 'Teachers' Day' to all teachers who ignite the light of knowledge and guide the lives of students," Gangwar posted on X.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.