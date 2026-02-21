Paula Bogantes Zamora calls on governments to prioritise AI adoption
New Delhi: Costa Rica Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology & Telecommunications, Paula Bogantes Zamora, has emphasised the importance of artificial intelligence, asserting that every government should consider it as an element while talking about developing the country's economy.
Speaking to ANI on Friday on sidelines of AI Impact Summit, Zamora expressed happiness over the event, stating that for the first time it is being held in a global south country.
"AI needs to be an element that every government needs to consider when talking about developing the country's economy. I'm very happy to know that this is the first time that AI summit has been held in a country in the Global South... If we can learn from a country, I will say India is the point of reference," she said.
The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and ended on February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.
