Paula Bogantes Zamora calls on governments to prioritise AI adoption

New Delhi: Costa Rica Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology & Telecommunications, Paula Bogantes Zamora, has emphasised the importance of artificial intelligence, asserting that every government should consider it as an element while talking about developing the country's economy.



Speaking to ANI on Friday on sidelines of AI Impact Summit, Zamora expressed happiness over the event, stating that for the first time it is being held in a global south country.



"AI needs to be an element that every government needs to consider when talking about developing the country's economy. I'm very happy to know that this is the first time that AI summit has been held in a country in the Global South... If we can learn from a country, I will say India is the point of reference," she said.