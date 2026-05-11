Gautam Adani urges people-centric AI beyond corporate interests

New Delhi: Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said India's artificial intelligence revolution must focus on empowering workers, farmers, nurses and small businesses rather than only benefiting large corporations and boardrooms.



Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Adani said India should reject the idea that AI is primarily meant to replace jobs and instead use the technology to expand productivity, create employment and strengthen economic opportunities.

"India must build AI as a force that expands productivity, creates jobs, empowers small enterprises and gives Indians the tools to compete globally," he said.



Adani compared the potential impact of artificial intelligence with India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), saying technology transformations become successful when they democratise access and create opportunities at scale.

"UPI did not simply move money. It made small businesses visible, expanded trust and unlocked entirely new economic ecosystems," he said.

According to Adani, AI now presents India with a similar opportunity to create new industries, employment ecosystems and business models.

He said this opportunity can only be achieved if India develops the full AI ecosystem, including reliable energy systems, data centres, computing infrastructure, digital networks, AI applications and skill development systems.