AI monitoring, digital locks and QR codes to secure Odisha HSC exams from Feb 19

BHUBANESWAR: From AI-integrated monitoring system and semi-digital lock system for dispatch of question papers to dynamic QR code and watermark, all arrangements are in place to ensure smooth conduct of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam this year, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) said on Monday.

Addressing the media, BSE chairman Srikant Tarai said the Board will conduct the HSC, Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate examinations from February 19 to March 2.