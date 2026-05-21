Yogi Adityanath reviews plans to accelerate AI-driven data centre expansion

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held a high-level review of three important issues related to the future economy of the state: Uttar Pradesh Data Center Cluster (UPDCC), Project Ganga and possible relaxation in mandi fees and mandi cess to promote in-house processing of wheat.



While reviewing the UP Data Center Cluster (UPDCC), the Chief Minister said that this project will form the infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh's AI mission. He said that the data center cluster should not be limited to the NCR region only, but other parts of the state should also be connected to it, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).



The Chief Minister directed that it could be started from the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) area, where large-scale land is available. He also asked to work towards developing Lucknow as an "AI City" by establishing dialogue with big tech companies, including the Tata Group.