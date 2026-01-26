AI Mission: 12 depts to roll out customised solutions by March

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has unveiled the Kerala Artificial Intelligence Mission (K-AIM), marking a decisive move to integrate artificial intelligence into governance. Announced in the government’s policy address to the legislative assembly on January 20, the mission aims to make departments smarter and more citizen-centric. No longer just on paper, groundwork for the initiative is already under way with clear targets set.

By March, 12 government departments — including local self-government (LSG), agriculture, and police — will deploy 21 customised AI applications for tasks including application processing, socio-economic trend analysis, water planning, and livestock-disease detection.

“The K-AI initiative has shown robust progress from conceptualisation to implementation readiness. Departments and AI companies, including startups, are working together to deliver solutions where AI can make a difference.