AI and jobs to dominate World Economic Forum's Davos 2027 agenda 



The technology agenda will examine how humanity can be empowered in the age of AI. The choices businesses and governments make about how AI is developed, governed and deployed will play an important role in determining who benefits from the technology.

Energy and infrastructure will also feature prominently in discussions. Rising demand for power from AI, industrial activity and electrification is increasing the importance of reliable energy supplies and infrastructure.

The meeting will explore how these requirements can be turned into drivers of economic growth rather than obstacles.