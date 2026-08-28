"AI job disruption inevitable, but tech will be net job creator": NVIDIA's Jensen Huang contradicts Bill Gates



Huang also highlighted that AI has become commercially useful, with AI companies seeing strong demand for their services. However, he said compute capacity is now the main constraint on AI growth.

"AI has become useful. It's doing productive work and it's doing productive tasks and the tokens that these AI labs are generating are profitable tokens. And when you're generating something profitable and the demand is so extraordinary, you want to generate more of it. So the thing that's limiting their growth today is not customers, is not their technology, customers are the demand is incredible, what's holding it back now is just compute."