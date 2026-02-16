AI to increase productivity, not cost jobs, says Sanjeev Bikhchandani



"You can sit in office and you can make phone calls now the bottom 5100 clients who really don't pay that much. It doesn't make financial sense to have a person person holding them and calling on them, it doesn't make financial sense for a person who and for India, so we put a chatbot, a voice bot automatically calls, you can't make out it's not a human being, that's how it's advanced, right, and suddenly we are calling them up. Now what is happening here is stuff that is not getting done, we have served an underserved segment, underserved market by using AI. Thus nobody is thrown out of a company because of AI, I don't want that happening going forward, but right now it's being used to increase productivity, it is being used to do stuff better, it is being used to do stuff better," said Bikhchandani.



Addressing young professionals, Bikhchandani advised them not to worry about larger policy debates or the development of large language models (LLMs), but to focus on building practical AI skills relevant to their careers.

"How AI is like that. You don't have to build LLMs, right, and I tell you what to all the young people here, you don't worry about system problems, you don't worry about policy issues, you just worry about your job here and your career, your individual career. What should you do, what should you do to make sure AI doesn't make you lose your job, and AI enables you to get your turn, just learn 5 10 15 useful AI tools. Let me assure you the older people in any company would not know that because they are not quick learners, but if you learn them right, you will get your now," he said.



Meanwhile, former CEO of HCL Technologies, Vineet Nayyar said that AI would impact 50 percent jobs, whereas it will also create more 50 per cent new employment opportunities.