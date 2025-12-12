'AI investment surge to accelerate in 2026, offsetting tariff Impact on US economy'

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence-related investments are set to accelerate sharply in 2026 as companies expand spending to keep pace with the fast-growing AI revolution, according to a report by Fitch Ratings.



The agency said the surge in AI-driven private-sector spending is significantly cushioning the negative impact of tariff hikes on the US economy.



It stated, "Corporate plans suggest another AI-related investment increase in 2026. AI-driven private-sector spending is significantly cushioning the negative impact of tariff"

