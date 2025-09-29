AI, Innovation, and Ethics take center stage at KCG College’s National Youth Summit

CHENNAI: KCG College of Technology on Friday inaugurated 'Xplore AI & Innothon 2025', a two-day National Youth Summit centered on Deep-Tech, Ethical AI, and a 24-hour hackathon aimed at converging innovation and entrepreneurship.
The summit commenced with a strong emphasis on Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Systems, highlighting technologies that are shaping the future. The event drew participation from hundreds of students, academicians, and industry leaders, fostering a vibrant platform for the exchange of ideas and innovation.
The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Dr Muthukannan, Principal of KCG College, and Dr Annie Jacob, Director.
Distinguished guests included Mr Nixon Raj, Vice President, TIDCO; Mr R Avinash, Scientist F, DRDO; and Mr Gowri Shankar Sivabala, Founder of the Dubai AI Community.
Dr Annie Jacob, in her felicitation address, stated, "As we host Tamil Nadu's first Youth Summit on AI — a reality brought to life by the efforts of our alumni, faculty, and students, we are not just celebrating technology; we are challenging it. We are here to ask the tough questions: How do we harness AI to solve the critical challenges of our daily lives? Our collective goal must be to foster genuine creativity and critical thinking, embedding a non-negotiable 'ethical code of conduct' into every innovation. We are here to push boundaries with technical curiosity and, most importantly, to unite intelligence with wisdom."
Chief Guest Mr Nixon Raj delivered a compelling keynote on the value of domain expertise and the importance of staying informed about evolving industrial trends. Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s strategic advantage in the national landscape, he said, "Fortune 500 companies aren't just looking for programmers; they are looking for experts who can apply technology within a specific field." He encouraged students to align with the state’s industrial strengths, noting opportunities in EV components, electronics manufacturing, sustainable leather tanning processes, and semiconductor chip design.
Scientist Avinash added insight into India’s evolving defense capabilities, noting, "We are moving from conventional to asymmetric warfare, where drones and cyber warfare take center stage." A panel discussion on “The Future of AI and Intelligent Systems,” moderated by Mr Gowri Shankar Sivabala, created a high-energy forum for dialogue on the ethical and practical implications of AI, emphasising both opportunity and responsibility.
The first day of the summit laid a robust foundation for collaborative innovation, urging the next generation of technologists to lead with integrity, insight, and a commitment to building a sustainable AI-powered future.
Reflecting on the summit’s impact, Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman of the Hindustan Group of Institutions, said, "The incredible talent and innovative spirit we've witnessed over the past two days were truly inspiring. 'Xplore AI & Innothon 2025' has created the vibrant platform we envisioned for young minds to connect with industry leaders and innovate responsibly."
The valedictory function was attended by Mr Rajeswaran, Head of Futures and AI CoE at Capgemini, who offered his industry perspective: "The gap between academic knowledge and industry application is the biggest challenge we face today. Events like this are the perfect bridge. I was thoroughly impressed by the quality of the projects and the practical, solution-oriented mindset of the participants. The talent on display here is world-class, and it reinforces our belief in the immense potential of India's youth to lead the next wave of AI innovation."
Aravind Ramesh, MLA for Shollinganallur, also addressed the gathering, stating, "It is a matter of immense pride to witness such a forward-thinking event being hosted here in our Shollinganallur constituency, the heart of Chennai's IT corridor. KCG College continues to be a beacon of educational excellence in our community. Seeing our young students develop solutions in cutting-edge fields like AI assures me that the future of our constituency and our nation is in very capable hands."
The summit concluded with the felicitation of winners from the 24-hour hackathon and project expo, recognising the most innovative solutions developed during the event.