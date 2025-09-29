AI, Innovation, and Ethics take center stage at KCG College’s National Youth Summit

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Dr Muthukannan, Principal of KCG College, and Dr Annie Jacob, Director.

Distinguished guests included Mr Nixon Raj, Vice President, TIDCO; Mr R Avinash, Scientist F, DRDO; and Mr Gowri Shankar Sivabala, Founder of the Dubai AI Community.

Dr Annie Jacob, in her felicitation address, stated, "As we host Tamil Nadu's first Youth Summit on AI — a reality brought to life by the efforts of our alumni, faculty, and students, we are not just celebrating technology; we are challenging it. We are here to ask the tough questions: How do we harness AI to solve the critical challenges of our daily lives? Our collective goal must be to foster genuine creativity and critical thinking, embedding a non-negotiable 'ethical code of conduct' into every innovation. We are here to push boundaries with technical curiosity and, most importantly, to unite intelligence with wisdom."