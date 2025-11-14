AI incubation centre in Delhi school inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has inaugurated an AI incubation centre at the Delhi Public School in RK Puram, New Delhi, aimed at equipping government and neighbouring schools with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and support systems.

The centre, developed in collaboration with VVDN Technologies and Google Cloud, is designed to foster inclusive innovation among students from Class 6 and above.

The centre will provide students access to Google Cloud’s unified AI platforms, such as Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise, enabling them to familiarise themselves with cutting-edge AI infrastructure, Business Standard reports.

Additionally, VVDN Technologies will supply practical learning kits including humanoid and companion robotics (such as AIBO and Unitree G1), AR/VR glasses, IoT kits, and Raspberry Pi systems, a statement by DPS RK Puram said. This hands-on component is designed to bring emerging technologies directly into the classroom environment.

This launch aligns with the government’s broader curriculum strategy which introduces a four-level AI syllabus from Class 6 onwards, progressing from foundational concepts to intermediate machine learning and generative AI applications.

More than 18,000 schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) currently offer AI as a skill subject for students beginning in Class 6 through a 15-hour program, with optional classes 9 to 12.