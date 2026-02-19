AI Impact Summit: PM Modi unveils India's 'MANAV' vision, says AI must be 'accessible and inclusive'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that artificial intelligence must be open to all, calling for its democratisation as he unveiled India's 'MANAV Vision' for AI.
Addressing the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Modi said that India not just a part of AI revolution, but leading it.
"Artificial intelligence marks a transformative chapter in human history. India is not just a part of the AI revolution, but is leading and shaping it," he said in the presence of world leaders and CEOs of leading companies at the Summit.
"AI has to be democratised so that humans don't just become a data point for AI or remain a raw material for AI.... We must democratise AI. It must become a medium for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South," the prime minister added.
He unveiled India's 'MANAV Vision' for AI which encompasses moral and ethical systems, accountable governance and national sovereignty.
"...I present the MANAV Vision for AI. MANAV means human, and MANAV Vision says M- moral and ethical systems: AI should be based on ethical guidance. A- accountable governance means transparent rules, robust oversight; N- national sovereignty means whose data, his right. A- accessible and inclusive means AI should be a multiplayer, not a monopoly. V- valid and legitimate means AI should be lawful and verifiable. This MANAV vision of India will become an important link for the welfare of humanity in the AI-based world of the 21st century," Modi said.
Modi also outlined India’s vision for artificial intelligence, pitching the technology as a force for shared global good while warning against its unchecked use.
He said India was uniquely placed to both build new technologies and adapt them rapidly, arguing that the key challenge was not what AI might do in the future, but how it could be deployed meaningfully in the present.
"Some people have doubts about new technology. But the way the younger generation is embracing AI is unprecedented. There has also been tremendous enthusiasm here regarding the AI Summit exhibition," he said.
"In the course of human history, there have been certain turning points that shaped entire centuries. These turning points set the direction of civilisation and transform the pace of development. Artificial intelligence is one such transformation in history," he said.
Calling AI a “transformative power”, the prime minister said its impact would depend on how responsibly it was used, warning that a drift away from human-centric goals could prove destructive, while proper use could offer solutions to complex challenges.
He said the welfare and happiness of all should remain the benchmark for AI development, stressing the need to democratise the technology so that people did not become mere data points or raw material.
Modi argued that AI must be given an “open sky” to innovate, but said strong human oversight was essential to retain control. He also called for treating AI as a global common good, saying its benefits would multiply only when the technology was shared.
Summing up India’s approach, the prime minister said that while some fear AI and others see it as the future, India firmly viewed AI as an opportunity for progress.
Flagging risks to open societies, Modi warned that deepfakes and fabricated content could fuel instability, underlining the need for safeguards alongside innovation.
The world leaders attending the summit at the Bharat Mandapm include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Estonia President Alar Karis, and Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.