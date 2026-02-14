AI Impact Summit 2026 to spotlight inclusive and responsible AI governance, say Indian envoys

New Delhi: Ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit, Indian envoys have underscored the guiding philosophy of the global gathering, anchored in the principles of People, Planet and Progress.



Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "Anchored in the principles of People, Planet and Progress. Our Ambassadors and Consuls General wrote articles in publications around the world in the build-up to the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit."

"Woven around the theme of 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya - Welfare for All, Happiness of All', the summit envisions a future where AI advances humanity, fosters inclusive growth, and safeguards our shared planet."

"Here's how the articles encapsulate the underlying philosophy behind the AI summit, the first to be held in the Global South."