AI Impact Summit 2026 puts India on global AI map: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: The AI Impact Summit 2026 has placed India firmly on the global map in shaping discussions around artificial intelligence and technology governance, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha said on Monday.

In his address at the summit here, Chadha said India is increasingly being seen as an important voice in global debates on how artificial intelligence should be governed, developed, and used in the public interest.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer just a technology issue but a strategic one," he underlined.