AI for All: Amity Univ online unveils first-ever global school of AI to bridge India’s skill gap

Amity University Online has launched the School of AI, the world’s first dedicated institution aimed at making Artificial Intelligence education inclusive, application-driven, and accessible to professionals across diverse sectors.
The initiative seeks to bridge India’s widening AI skill gap by extending AI literacy beyond coding to domains such as leadership, creativity, healthcare, finance, education, and human resources.
Launched against the backdrop of the India Skills Report 2026—which highlights that only one in five youth have undergone AI-related skilling despite a rise in employability to 56.35%—the School of AI aims to tap into India’s vast non-technical workforce, identified as the largest potential AI-ready talent pool.
With India contributing 16% of the world’s AI talent, the School of AI focuses on transforming conceptual understanding into domain-specific outcomes across industries including BFSI, healthcare, HR, and education.
It introduces 11 functional, short-term certificate programs that are self-paced and supported by fortnightly live interactive sessions with AI practitioners and industry experts.
Designed for working professionals, the programs emphasize real-world applications of AI without the need for coding.
The courses aim to help learners understand not just what AI can do, but how it can be meaningfully integrated into their professional environments—from manufacturing and healthcare to boardrooms and classrooms.
“Artificial Intelligence is now about more than automating tasks. It is re-wiring identity, roles, pedagogy, expectations, skills, and institutional behavior,” said Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online. “Through the School of AI, we want to humanise the way AI is taught and understood to make it less about algorithms and more about possibilities.
Whether you are a teacher, a doctor, an HR professional, or a CEO, AI will soon become a natural extension of how we think and work. Our vision is to make every learner fluent in the language of AI, not as a machine’s language, but as a human one.”
The launch reiterates Amity University Online’s focus on shaping future-ready talent by blending innovation with empathy and aligning technology with purpose.
By bringing AI education to non-technical roles, the university aims to enhance productivity, creativity, and well-being while keeping the human element at the core of learning.