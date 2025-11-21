AI for All: Amity Univ online unveils first-ever global school of AI to bridge India’s skill gap

Amity University Online has launched the School of AI, the world’s first dedicated institution aimed at making Artificial Intelligence education inclusive, application-driven, and accessible to professionals across diverse sectors.

The initiative seeks to bridge India’s widening AI skill gap by extending AI literacy beyond coding to domains such as leadership, creativity, healthcare, finance, education, and human resources.

Launched against the backdrop of the India Skills Report 2026—which highlights that only one in five youth have undergone AI-related skilling despite a rise in employability to 56.35%—the School of AI aims to tap into India’s vast non-technical workforce, identified as the largest potential AI-ready talent pool.