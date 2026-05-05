AI enthusiasm outpaces security readiness as one in three Indian firms lack Zero Trust, Zoho Report shows

Chennai: Indian businesses are racing to adopt Artificial Intelligence for cybersecurity but remain exposed due to gaps in Zero Trust implementation and identity controls, according to Zoho Corp.'s State of Workforce Password Security Report 2026.



The study found that 93% of Indian organisations believe AI will enhance their security measures, yet one in three have not implemented a Zero Trust framework, leaving critical vulnerabilities as the attack surface expands.



Released ahead of World Password Day on May 7, the global survey by Tigon Advisory Corp. on behalf of Zoho Vault shows a clear mismatch between confidence and capability.