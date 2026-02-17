AI-enabled multilingual tool via mobile phones for farmers soon

NEW DELHI: Amid growing reliance on artificial intelligence for creative and collaborative support across sectors, the Centre is set to launch Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources) on Tuesday.
The AI-enabled multilingual tool has been designed to provide farmers with information in their own languages, accessible via mobile phones or even through a simple phone call. Powered by advanced AI, the platform aims to offer practical solutions to farmers’ agricultural concerns.
According to official sources, Bharat-VISTAAR will deliver guidelines, advisory tips and essential updates, including weather forecasts and the current market situation for agricultural produce.
The system has been equipped with comprehensive information relating to ten major flagship Central government schemes, including PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Soil Health Card scheme and the Kisan Credit Card scheme.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the initiative in her Budget speech for 2026–27.
