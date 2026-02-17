AI-enabled multilingual tool via mobile phones for farmers soon

According to official sources, Bharat-VISTAAR will deliver guidelines, advisory tips and essential updates, including weather forecasts and the current market situation for agricultural produce.

The system will be launched by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma.

The platform has been designed to operate round the clock, ensuring uninterrupted access to information. An AI assistant named Bharati has been integrated into Bharat-VISTAAR, and a dedicated helpline number has been made operational.

Amid growing reliance on artificial intelligence for creative and collaborative support across sectors, the Centre is set to launch Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources) on Tuesday.

The AI-enabled multilingual tool has been designed to provide farmers with information in their own languages, accessible via mobile phones or even through a simple phone call.

Powered by advanced AI, the platform aims to offer practical solutions to farmers’ agricultural concerns.

