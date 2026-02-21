AI education soon in all govt schools in Peddapalli district

HYDERABAD: The Peddapalli district administration is considering expanding an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based education initiative across government schools in the district.

Following the success of the pilot programme launched at the Zilla Parishad High School in Adavi Srirampur, District Collector Koya Sree Harsha has initiated discussions with Telangana Fiber (T-Fiber) to introduce a structured AI-based computer education and awareness programme for students and teachers across Peddapalli.