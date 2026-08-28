AI e-commerce projects may fail without clean, centralised data: Report



"AI is only as powerful as the data feeding it, and the data problem is almost always bigger than the client thinks," the report said.

The report said companies often discover problems with their data only after they have already started an AI project. Product information, inventory records and customer data can be spread across different systems, making it difficult for AI tools to work with a complete picture of the business.

The report also warned that poor data can do more than limit the performance of AI. If inventory counts are inaccurate or customer records are duplicated across multiple databases, AI systems can reproduce and amplify those problems at a much larger scale.