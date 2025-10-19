AI-driven training surges for mid and senior employees in FY25

- 48% of organisations in IT/ITeS

- 14% in Manufacturing & Supply Chain

- 10% each in BFSI and Healthcare prioritising these skills.

- Data Science and Analytics training is led by IT/ITeS (47%) and BFSI (21%),

- Cybersecurity is critical for 50% of IT firms, reflecting the growing need for technical skills across functions.

Strategic learning approaches

Enterprises are refining L&D strategies, with 26% tailoring role-specific training, 25% aligning content with emerging trends, and 19% emphasising industry certifications.

Additionally, 13% invest in external expertise and skills-gap analyses to boost retention and career growth.

“This deliberate, data-driven approach elevates learning from a routine compliance task to a systematic growth driver, thereby enabling L&D leaders to achieve stronger returns on every training investment,” Great Learning for Business notes.

While FY24 saw over 80% of training focused on early-career professionals, FY25 experienced a temporary decline due to macroeconomic caution in tech hiring.

A resurgence in FY26 prioritises AI and GenAI skills for thousands of early-career professionals, aligning with evolving market demands.