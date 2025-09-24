AI-driven job losses to hit women the most, UN report warns

The United Nations has issued a harsh warning that women are much more likely than men to lose their employment to artificial intelligence.

In its most recent yearly report, Gender Snapshot 2025, the UN estimates that 28 per cent of women's employment worldwide is at risk of automation, compared to 21 per cent of men's roles. The findings show growing gender gaps as the global workforce prepares for widespread technology upheaval.

According to the findings, women are over-represented in positions that are most vulnerable to being replaced by generative AI, such as clerical, administrative, and financial roles, News18 reports.

The problem is especially severe in high-income countries in the global north, where professional structures and gendered employment segregation render women's jobs more vulnerable. Data from Latin America and the Caribbean support the pattern.

According to the survey, the worker at most danger is usually a young, urban woman with a medium to high degree of education and a higher income. Women in banking, finance, insurance, and the public sector are projected to bear the brunt of the impact.

The United Nations warned that without focused initiatives, such as increasing women's technical aptitude, these developments could exacerbate the global gender wage gap.