AI-driven cyberattacks pose growing threat to capital markets, warns NSE's Ashish Chauhan



"India's listed market cap stands at ₹460 lakh crore, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the last three decades, covering over 99% of India's PIN codes," Chauhan said, adding that registered investor accounts have crossed 27 crore, with individual investors owning 19.3% of listed market value.

Looking ahead, Chauhan stressed that market intermediaries will play a pivotal role as India moves towards a developed economy.

"India’s per capita income is moving from $3,000 toward $25,000–$30,000 as we strive to become a developed nation by Viksit Bharat 2047. If India is to grow, it will grow on the back of NSE and ANMI," Chauhan concluded.