AI devices for educational institutions, $200 billion infra push: Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines India's big bet

New Delhi: Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced that educational institutions across the country will be equipped with AI technology-based devices to help students create solutions and gain hands-on familiarity with emerging technologies.

Speaking to YourStory Founder Shradha Sharma on the sidelines of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, Vaishnaw elaborated on the opportunities, investments, and innovation momentum expected from the global gathering.

The AI Impact Summit, regarded as one of the world's major forums on artificial intelligence, is hosting extensive deliberations on ethical AI, regulatory frameworks, and the role of advanced technologies in reshaping industries and public services.