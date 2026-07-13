Simple automation not enough: The new mandate for AI-native workers

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Companies that simply add artificial intelligence (AI) to existing business processes are unlikely to see meaningful financial gains, with the biggest benefits coming only after they redesign how work is carried out around AI, according to a new report by QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey.

The report, "The Symbiotic Enterprise: How Cognitive and Physical AI are Reinventing Enterprise Execution", said widespread AI adoption has so far translated into only limited business impact because most organisations continue to use the technology within existing operating models.

"Despite widespread adoption, very few companies report meaningful P&L impact. In most cases, AI remains embedded within existing workflows, generating only incremental gains," the report said.

According to the report, the real opportunity lies in redesigning workflows rather than using AI as an add-on productivity tool.

"The real breakthrough comes from reinventing execution, not augmenting it. Early human-AI systems already deliver step-change improvements when cognitive and physical workflows are redesigned from first principles," it said.

The report noted that AI adoption has become widespread, making implementation alone an insufficient competitive advantage.

"AI adoption is nearly universal: More than 80 percent of companies deploy AI in at least one function as of 2025... But adoption is no longer the differentiator. A radically different level of impact is emerging between organizations using AI to augment existing workflows and those reinventing work around hybrid human-AI execution," it said.

It added that while many companies are experimenting with AI agents, most have yet to deploy them at scale.

"Sixty-two percent of companies are experimenting with AI agents... Yet deployment is limited to one or two functions, with fewer than 10 percent of organizations scaling agents within any given function," the report said.

According to the report, organisations continue to rely on AI mainly to assist employees with individual tasks or automate isolated parts of workflows, leaving humans responsible for coordination and decision-making.

"AI improves individual tasks, but the overall workflow architecture remains largely unchanged," it said.

The report said companies that redesign work around hybrid human-AI teams are already seeing substantially better outcomes.

"When workflows are redesigned from first principles and roles are redistributed between humans and AI agents according to their respective strengths, organizations can achieve step change gains that far exceed those delivered through traditional AI augmentation," it said.

The report argued that the shift is about transforming how work is executed rather than simply deploying new technology.

"Transitioning toward the symbiotic enterprise is neither a technology deployment nor a productivity program; it is a strategic transformation," it said, adding that leaders should avoid "incrementalism--optimizing a pre-AI operating model until AI-native competitors erode its economics."

According to the report, companies that move fastest in redesigning their operating models around AI, rather than merely adopting AI tools, are likely to gain the strongest long-term competitive advantage. (ANI)

