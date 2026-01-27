AI classrooms are coming, but are teachers ready?

Across India, classrooms are on the cusp of a major technological shift. Governments are rolling out artificial intelligence enabled learning tools, promising smarter assessments, personalised education, and a narrowing of the gap between urban and rural schools. From virtual classrooms to real-time learning analytics, the vision is ambitious and futuristic.

Yet, amid the enthusiasm, one crucial question remains largely unaddressed: are teachers ready for AI-driven classrooms?

The Odisha government recently announced that, under the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), the state plans to introduce AI-based virtual classrooms and digital assessment systems in 5,370 government and government-aided schools.