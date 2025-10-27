AI can help unlock writer’s creativity, says Bloomsbury Chief

Artificial intelligence (AI) can play a key role in helping writers overcome creative blocks and enhance their imagination, according to book publisher Bloomsbury.

Nigel Newton, the chief executive of the publisher behind the Harry Potter series, stated that while AI can assist authors in promoting creativity, it cannot replace renowned writers.

“I think AI will probably help creativity, because it will enable the 8 billion people on the planet to get started on some creative area where they might have hesitated to take the first step,” Newton said.