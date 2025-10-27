AI can help unlock writer’s creativity, says Bloomsbury Chief

Artificial intelligence (AI) can play a key role in helping writers overcome creative blocks and enhance their imagination, according to book publisher Bloomsbury.
Nigel Newton, the chief executive of the publisher behind the Harry Potter series, stated that while AI can assist authors in promoting creativity, it cannot replace renowned writers.
“I think AI will probably help creativity, because it will enable the 8 billion people on the planet to get started on some creative area where they might have hesitated to take the first step,” Newton said.
He added that AI can help writers start their first paragraph or chapter, enabling them to get back into the writing flow.
However, Newton emphasized that readers will continue to prefer works by established authors over those generated by AI, as audiences naturally gravitate toward trusted literary names.
“There will be some shoddy content out there so people will turn increasingly to sources of authority for reassurance,” he noted.
Newton founded Bloomsbury in 1986, which went on to become the publisher of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series.