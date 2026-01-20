AI can enhance precision and care quality in radiology: Mohit Soni

Davos: Executive Director of the Soni Group of Hospitals, Mohit Soni, noted that India has a beautiful healthcare ecosystem and stated that there is an oppurtunity for India to integrate AI to create something very cost-effective that can be exported anywhere in the world.



Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos,, Mohit Soni said, "I came here on behalf of my company, Transformer Neural Scan Quest AI (TNSQ AI). We are essentially world-record-holding CT and MRI scan specialists who, over the past 14 years, have served approximately 30 lakh patients with high-quality CT and MRI scans...Everybody is looking at the USA when it comes to AI. But we have an opportunity: India has a beautiful healthcare ecosystem, and we can use AI to combine it with the healthcare ecosystem to create something very powerful and cost-effective that can be exported to anyone in the world.



"I am here with world leaders to provide access to two-thirds of the world's population that does not have access to CT scans, so we can ensure that the people of India, as well as other people abroad, can powerfully access CT and MRI scan technology..."