AI can enhance renewable energy and improve livelihoods, says CEEW CEO

New Delhi: In recent years AI has emerged as a powerful tool that helps in the fight against climate change. It enables computers to learn from data and make decisions or predictions. When applied to climate studies, AI systems analyse climate related data and provide solutions for improved climate modeling, optimized renewable energy generation, solutions for sustainable agriculture, and enhanced disaster resilience.



Anurabha Ghosh, CEO of Ceew, spoke about how an intersection of Artificial Intelligence and climate action can help meet present-day environmental challenges head on, with the right intention paving the way for tech and environmental sustainability to go hand-in-hand.



In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Ghosh said, "AI can help to optimise for clean energy-- use the solar radiation or where the wind is blowing; use that more optimally so you're injecting more clean energy in the grid. It can help to predict storm surges and flooding events better so we can save lives and livelihoods. It can help to optimise for the kinds of agricultural practices that would make our farming more climate resilient and water efficient. But in order to do that, we have to be intentional about the resource footprint as well."