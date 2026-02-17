Minister Patel Stresses balance between AI and human touch in healthcare



"This helps us to generate real-time data alerts for the disease outbreaks, and showcases the strength of AI, the power of AI in augmenting our efforts towards disease control and enhances our surveillance capacity in India. We also have one health mission. Now, under this mission, the Indian Council of Medical Research has also launched an AI tool which surveys the genomes and predicts the zoonotic outbreaks before the transmission actually takes place from the animals to the humans. And I heard one of our expert panelists talk about the use of the adoption of AI-supported handheld X-rays in our TB screening program," said Anupriya Patel.



While acknowledging AI's potential, Patel stressed the importance of the human touch in medicine, noting that only a clinician can communicate with a patient and provide the compassion and empathy they need.

"When a treatment proceeds, healthcare thrives not just on algorithms. Healthcare thrives on human touch, on empathy, on compassion, on communication between a clinician and a patient. And this human touch can never be provided by AI. It is only a clinician, it is only a doctor who can communicate with this patient and provide that compassion and empathy that is needed by a patient," she said.



Patel urged medical professionals to focus on AI literacy and noted that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has launched an online training program on AI in healthcare for doctors across India.

"So, what the doctors need to worry about today is AI literacy. I urge all the members of the medical fraternity who are present here today to spread this message that AI cannot compete with clinicians. It can only compensate for their absence, and our doctors and our clinicians need to be AI literate. And I'm very happy to mention that the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences in India has very recently launched an online training program on AI in healthcare for our doctors all over the country," she said.