AI breathes new life into classic school poems with rhythmic recitations in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poetry is experienced before it is understood. The rhythm and cadence of a well-crafted recitation can create a magic world in which words jump out of the page and reel in listeners.

Few moments rival the attention of a classroom when a teacher brings a poem to life.

As students trace each line in their textbooks, the verses slip easily into memory.

Now, an initiative is attempting to recreate that feeling with the help of technology.