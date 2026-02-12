AI-based brain mapping tech to make epilepsy surgeries safer, effective

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A medical team at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Center has developed a new method to map the brain areas that cause seizures in epilepsy patients, thereby helping to make epilepsy surgery safer and more effective.

The technique, called PASCOM (PET Asymmetry after Anatomical Symmetrization Coregistered to MRI), helps surgeons conduct precise surgeries.

Most people can control their epilepsy with medication; however, in 30% of patients, epilepsy continues despite the right treatment.

This condition, known as ‘drug-resistant epilepsy’, not only affects education, employment, personal freedom and quality of life, but also severely impacts pregnancy and the intellectual development of children.