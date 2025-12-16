AI at inflection point, needs stewardship over hype: IBM India MD

"I think we've reached a very critical inflection point where artificial intelligence has matured from conceptual ideas to production-grade determinants, delivering measurable value across the globe.

"But for this impact to be sustainable, we must move beyond the excitement of deployment towards the discipline of stewardship. The question is no longer if AI will change our world. The question is how we will shape that change responsibly, equitably and at scale," Patel noted.

Technology must be made available for the greater good and not just for individual businesses, he said. Patel highlighted that open-source technology is the "beating heart" of modern AI models and is crucial for preventing vendor lock-in.