AI Appreciation Day: Is AI literacy the next essential skill for future careers?

AI literacy is rapidly becoming as fundamental as digital literacy. But being AI-literate is not simply about knowing how to use ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude or Copilot. It is about understanding when to use AI, how to question its output, and where human judgement must take over.

As the demand for AI in science and technology fields increases, educators need to move beyond the discussion about whether or not they should allow AI to be used in class; instead, the concern should be whether students get education regarding the responsible use of this tool.

Responsible use of AI presumes learning how to verify information, evaluate fairness, ensure the safety of private and institutional information, acknowledge copyright violations, and realize that confidence in the affirmation made by the AI does not equal truthfulness. Supporting this, Manish Chasta, co-founder of Eventus Security, said, "Knowing what kind of information should not be shared with AI in a public domain at all is important. India already emphasizes the significance of critical thought, digital skills, and experience learning in its National Education Policy (NEP). Yet, AI is supposed to enhance these skills only if introduced appropriately."

The future of artificial intelligence rests in improving human capacity instead of taking the place of human judgment. Those learning in the era of AI will not be the ones who blindly trust all the answers given by it, but, rather, the ones who will learn how to critically assess and use those answers in a responsible and effective manner. Manish Chasta says, "AI literacy should not be just something exclusive to technology subjects. With time, this has to become an integral part of education in all spheres of knowledge."

The key difference is whether you just ask the AI chatbot or do thorough research regarding the appropriateness and accuracy of the chatbot’s reply. Although large language models can provide some mind-blowing answers, they can also make errors and “hallucinate.” Therefore, educators say that checking the information is as important as obtaining it. For the education sector of India, this presents a challenge and an opportunity at the same time.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 states that critical thinking, experiential learning, digital literacy, and multidisciplinary learning should be prominent in today’s education process. AI can help achieve all this. For example, adaptive learning solutions create lessons according to the needs of every individual learner, and AI tutors help students whenever they have questions, while AI assessment tools allow educators to receive instantaneous feedback.

The developments are taking place worldwide. Educational institutions are no longer prohibiting AI from their practice, instead, they are creating learning techniques which help students learn how to implement AI into practice.

In assessing the workforce of the future there is incorrect belief that it will only consist of people who have mastered the use of products such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. The AI competence should not be regarded as a discipline which is exclusively for the technological specialties but should be a universally useful discipline taught at every educational institution in the same manner digital literacy is taught. Certainly, the introduction of the AI technologies will change the educational process but the key to success in working with AI will be the narrative of discernment of technology’s features and flaws and learning to verify the outcomes produced by it.