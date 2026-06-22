AI and robotics will deepen human-machine understanding: Experts

Cheng Xu, a representative of Atonaton Company, highlighted "Robots as Mirrors," an interactive installation created by designer and robotics researcher Madeline Gannon. The installation presents a unique combination of art, artificial intelligence and robotics through an industrial robotic arm that responds to human presence and movement.

"We humans are really experts in understanding each other through nonverbal clues like gestures and motions. And so in this robot, we are trying to build some of those into and give you some personality. So when you come over and say hi, it will react to you. But if you get too aggressive, it may also run away, she told IANS.