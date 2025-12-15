'AI and Robotics to drive USD 1.1 tn boost in India's manufacturing GDP by 2047'

The report noted that "incorporating cutting-edge technologies could boost India's manufacturing GDP by $1.1 trillion, with AI and Robotics contributing to significant growth by 2047"



It underlines that frontier technologies are no longer optional for India's industrial future. Quoting NITI Aayog, it states that "advanced manufacturing is no longer optional - it is the foundation for India's global competitiveness in the next decade"



Without rapid adoption of AI-led innovation, automation, and digitalisation, India risks missing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to close the gap with global manufacturing leaders.



As per the report, India's manufacturing GDP trajectory could significantly diverge by 2047. Under a business-as-usual scenario, the country would face a potential gap of USD 5.1 trillion in manufacturing output if it fails to unlock advanced manufacturing capabilities

