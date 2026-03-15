‘AI agents will make traditional core banking and batch-based payment systems obsolete’

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AI agents are collapsing timelines for complex banking and IT work. How exposed is the core banking and payments software model to this shift? What is Finacle doing?

AI agents represent the next inflexion point in banking automation, shifting the paradigm from rule-based orchestration to cognition-driven execution. Powered by advances in large language models (LLMs) and GPT-class reasoning systems, these agents can interpret intent, synthesise context across fragmented data landscapes, and autonomously coordinate multi-step financial workflows. Unlike earlier automation layers that optimised discrete tasks, AI agents compress decision cycles across key business processes and functional workflows. The result is a structural collapse in timelines for complex banking processes, enabling near-real-time responsiveness in domains historically constrained by manual review, siloed systems, and sequential processing logic.

Traditional monolithic cores and batch-oriented payment infrastructures are structurally misaligned with agent-driven, real-time orchestration models. Future-ready platforms will need composable architectures, event-native processing, and policy-aware control layers that allow AI agents to operate safely within deterministic guardrails. Finacle offers a composable digital banking platform, built on the foundations of a 100% open architecture - it exposes core banking and payments services as modular, MCP‑compatible tools, enabling banks to set up agentic‑driven use cases where AI can securely discover, invoke, and operate governed banking functions. Finacle AI’s offerings include both predictive and generative AI assistants that support a host of use cases across lines of business and customer/user journeys. Finacle has also built AI assistants to augment key SDLC processes and introduced agentic AI capabilities to facilitate automated user interface development.