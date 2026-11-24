

The report highlighted Anthropic's move into enterprise implementation services through Ode with Anthropic, an AI services company backed by Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman and other global investors. The company focuses on building and supporting solutions based on Anthropic's Claude platform for mid-sized businesses and private equity-backed companies.

Systematix said this move showed that businesses adopting AI would continue to need assistance in integrating the technology into their operations and supporting its long-term use.

Anthropic has also expanded its Claude Partner Network to work with global consultancies and system integrators, including Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG and Infosys, to deploy AI solutions for enterprise clients.

The report expects large multinational AI deployments to continue relying on system integrators, even as AI model developers expand their own implementation capabilities.