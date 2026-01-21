AI a key enabler for next phase of India's telecom evolution: TRAI Chief

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence is a key enabler for the next phase of India's telecom evolution, offering opportunities to deliver intelligent, adaptive, and trusted services across the ecosystem, said Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday.



Lahoti was speaking at a Pre-Summit Event of the India - AI Impact Summit 2026 on the theme "AI in Telecommunication".

The event was organized by TRAI), in collaboration with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) at the STPI Conference Facility in New Delhi.



"AI is no longer a futuristic idea for telecom - it is now a foundational capability. From network automation to spam detection, AI is already shaping how telecom services are delivered and experienced at scale," he said.



He further emphasised that AI applications must be guided by the principles of transparency, accountability and fairness, aligned with the national vision of digital empowerment.



The event brought together senior officials and representatives from telecom service providers, OEMs, startups and research institutions to deliberate on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the future of telecom networks, service delivery, and customer engagement.