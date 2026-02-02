Ahmedabad outlines citywide clean-air plan as it prepares for 2030 Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 2 (ANI): Amid rapid urbanisation and industrial development in India, air pollution has emerged as a major urban challenge. In this context, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has presented a robust model by adopting a well-planned, data-driven, and implementation-focused approach to air quality management.

To achieve clean air and healthy living alongside urban development, AMC has undertaken sustained, continuous efforts. In view of the Commonwealth Games to be hosted in Ahmedabad in 2030, the city has initiated comprehensive preparations for clean air and sustainable urban development. Ensuring environmental management aligns with international standards for a global sporting event remains a key priority for the city, according to an AMC press release.

Based on scientific identification of local pollution sources, nine hotspot areas have been delineated across the city: Pirana, Rakhial, Raikhad, Bopal, Vatva, SP Stadium, Chandkheda, Maninagar, and 16 C&D waste collection centres. In these areas, targeted action plans with special monitoring have been implemented, making pollution control more effective. Simultaneously, measures to improve air quality are being undertaken at all these locations.

With optimal utilisation of grants received under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the 15th Finance Commission, 16 truck-mounted mist machines are operational in the city. Of these, six mist machines are continuously deployed at the Pirana dumpsite and surrounding areas, while the remaining 10 operate regularly on identified polluted road routes. In addition, a total of 62 mechanical road sweeper machines are operational for PM mitigation.

To control pollution originating from the construction sector, the "Good Construction Practices Policy" has been implemented. Under this policy, dust sensors, air quality display boards, and CCTV systems have been made mandatory at construction sites with a built-up area exceeding 20,000 square metres. Further, the use of mist machines, complete covering of excavated soil or sand, provision of barricades and green nets around sites, proper paving of internal access roads, and installation of tyre washer systems at entry and exit points have been mandated.

Under this policy, dust sensors have been installed at approximately 140 construction sites so far, and regular monitoring has helped reduce pollution levels. Additionally, the increased use of green nets at construction sites has led to a reduction in penalty collections. Under this policy, penalties amounting to Rs. 1.71 crore were collected from various construction sites during 2024-25, while Rs. 1.16 crore have been collected so far in 2025-26.

In the field of C&D waste management, 25 C&D waste collection centres have been developed, and a processing plant with a capacity of 1,000 TPD is operational at Gyaspur. By December 2026, another processing plant with an additional capacity of 1,000 TPD will become operational. This will further reduce airborne dust particles through scientific disposal of construction waste.

In the public transport sector, Ahmedabad has adopted a green model. A total of 1,250 buses under AMTS and BRTS are operating on clean fuel, including 1,052 CNG buses and 207 electric buses. The city currently has 128 electric-vehicle charging stations in operation, with solar-powered charging facilities under development. These initiatives are proving significant in reducing vehicular emissions.

To maintain environmental balance, 303 gardens and 118 urban forests have been developed across the city, increasing Ahmedabad's green cover to approximately 12.5 per cent. Under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, more than four million saplings were planted during 2024-25, which will contribute significantly to air purification in the long term.

Out of the Rs. 652.22 crore grant received under NCAP, 95.69 per cent, amounting to Rs. 624.14 crore, has already been utilised. This reflects strong alignment between planning and implementation, and demonstrates that pollution control efforts are yielding effective results on the ground.

Overall, Ahmedabad has seen continuous improvement in air quality through the combined efforts of technology adoption, stringent policies, strong enforcement, and citizen participation, led by the Air Quality Management Cell. In the coming years, with enhanced misting capacity, expansion of green transport, augmentation of C&D processing facilities, and increased green cover, the city will move more resolutely towards the goal of "clean air, healthy citizens, and sustainable urbanisation."

Today, Ahmedabad is emerging as a symbol of responsible urban governance that balances development and the environment--taking firm steps towards realising the vision of a clean, healthy, and sustainable city in view of the global event scheduled in 2030.