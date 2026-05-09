Ahmedabad milk bank aids 451 newborns through donations from 2,042 mothers

Ahmedabad, May 9 (IANS): A breast milk donation programme at Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital has supported the survival and recovery of 451 newborn babies through the collection of 434 litres of human milk donated by 2,042 mothers, according to hospital officials.
The ‘Ma Vatsalya Milk Bank’ at the 1,200-bed Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad has been operating since August 28, 2025, and is designed to provide nutrition for premature and critically ill infants whose mothers are unable to breastfeed.
The initiative has been supported by neonatal care teams working in the hospital’s intensive care units.
Dr Sucheta Munshi, in charge of the milk bank, said breast milk remains essential for newborn development and survival, particularly in vulnerable cases.
“Mother’s milk is equivalent to nectar for a newborn baby. Since the facility's inception, 2,042 mothers have donated breast milk not only for their own children but also for other needy babies. A total of 434 litres has been collected, benefiting 451 newborns,” she said.
Hospital authorities said the programme has become an important component of neonatal intensive care support, particularly for low birth weight and premature babies requiring extended hospitalisation.
The hospital has cited several cases to illustrate the initiative's impact.
Manjulaben’s newborn underwent surgery after suffering a severe blood infection and intestinal obstruction and remained admitted for 32 days. During this period, she donated 24 litres of breast milk.
Krishnaben’s premature and underweight baby required specialised care and was discharged after 40 days, during which she contributed 24 litres of milk.
Punitaben, who gave birth to twins born prematurely and in fragile condition, donated 13 litres of breast milk within the first 40 days while also caring for her own children, both of whom later recovered.
In another case, Pooja Patel’s baby, born weighing 815 grams, required intensive neonatal care, including surfactant therapy and 12 days of CPAP support in the neonatal intensive care unit.
She continued expressing milk for donation while also providing Kangaroo Mother Care for 10 to 12 hours daily. The baby was discharged on the 44th day, weighing 1.25 kilograms.
Civil Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said the initiative reflected both medical necessity and social contribution.
“This service is not only healthcare support but also an example of humanity in action. Due to government efforts and community participation, hundreds of children are moving towards healthy lives,” he said.
Doctors at the hospital noted that breast milk plays a critical role in strengthening immunity and supporting the physical and neurological development of newborns, particularly in premature and low-weight infants requiring specialised care.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.