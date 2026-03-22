Ahmedabad medical college hostel damaged in plane crash to be reconstructed
Gandhinagar: Nine months after the crash of the AI-171 Air India flight severely damaged the hostel complex of B J Medical College in Ahmedabad city, the Gujarat government has decided to build a new hostel complex at the site.
The existing building in Meghaninagar area, vacated after the catastrophic incident of June 12, 2025, will be pulled down and a new, bigger hostel complex will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 103 crore, officials said on Wednesday.
The Tata Group, which owns Air India, has provided Rs 53 crore for the reconstruction, they said.
"We have decided to rebuild the hostel. The Tata (Group) had assured us that they will pay for the damage, and they have already deposited the funds they had promised," Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Rajeev Topno said on Wednesday.
He was addressing a press conference with Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheria regarding allocations made for the department in the last month's budget.
The reconstruction is estimated to cost Rs 103 crore. P M Chaudhary, chief engineer of the Health Department's project management unit, said the Tata Group has provided Rs 53 crore while the state has contributed Rs 50 crore.
Tenders will be invited soon, he said, expressing hope that the construction will begin in the next three months.
The present complex, which could accommodate nearly 100 students, will be pulled down and the new hostel will have the capacity to accommodate 292 students, Chaudhary said.
The hostel complex suffered extensive damage in the crash. While parts of it were hit by debris, a major portion was engulfed in fire, rendering the buildings unusable. The complex was vacated to facilitate a probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.
The Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London with over 240 passengers and crew members on board, crashed shortly after the take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025.
The aircraft struck the hostel and canteen complex of the medical college. Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among the 260 persons killed in the tragedy.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.