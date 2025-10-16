Ahmedabad may host 2030 centenary Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad has emerged as the recommended host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, marking a potential return of the prestigious event to India after two decades. The recommendation, made by the Commonwealth Sport’s Executive Board, sets the stage for a final decision at the upcoming General Assembly in Glasgow, while also aligning with India’s ambitions to host the 2036 Olympics in the same city, reported The New Indian Express.

Executive board’s recommendation

On Wednesday, October 15, the Commonwealth Sport’s Executive Board announced its decision to propose Ahmedabad as the host for the 2030 Games. “The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games,” stated a press release from Commonwealth Sport. The final decision will be confirmed by the full membership at the General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.

Ahmedabad’s bid triumphs over Abuja

Ahmedabad outshone Nigeria’s Abuja in a competitive bidding process. “Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat), will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership,” the press release noted. Both cities presented “compelling proposals,” but Ahmedabad was selected for the Centenary Games.

Commonwealth Sport expressed continued support for Abuja, with Interim President Dr Donald Rukare stating, “We were impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria’s proposal,” and affirming collaboration for potential future hosting, including the 2034 Games.

India's vision for 2030

The selection followed a thorough evaluation by the Commonwealth Sport’s Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidates based on technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values. Ahmedabad’s robust proposal met these criteria, positioning it as a strong contender for the 2030 event.

Hosting the 2030 Games would be a significant milestone for India, which last welcomed the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010. Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha described it as an “extraordinary honour,” stating, “We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth.”

She highlighted the event’s alignment with India’s “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision, emphasising its potential to showcase the nation’s sporting prowess.

Home Minister Amit Shah, a native of Gujarat, celebrated the announcement, calling it a “day of immense pride and joy for India” in a post on X.