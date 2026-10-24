Ahmedabad International Book Festival opens with 'Sardar Teja Singh Samundri' book

Ahmedabad: Books on a wide range of topics and upcoming workshops, poetry, music and ghazal sessions and discussions mark the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2026, inaugurated on Saturday.
The event was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with the release of the Gujarati edition of a book, 'Sardar Teja Singh Samundri: Life and Legacy'.
The 12th edition of the book festival, organised by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the National Book Trust (NBT), will remain open till November 1 at the Event Centre, Sabarmati Riverfront, featuring 700 book stalls, workshops, poetry, ghazals, music, book creation, writing, children's literature and intellectual discussions.
"In today's world, it is important to drive children towards books, and I congratulate NBT and the Gujarat government for this effort," said Sandhu.
He said the life of Sardar Teja Singh Samundri is an important example of social reform, public service and national commitment.
"Samundri's role in the Gurdwara Reform Movement and his efforts towards social, political and educational reforms reflect visionary thinking," said the Lieutenant Governor.
He emphasised Samundri's significant role in the empowerment of youth, women and Dalits.
Referring to the Guru Ka Bagh Morcha of 1922, Sandhu described it as an important example of a successful non-violent movement in Punjab and recalled Mahatma Gandhi's appreciation of the struggle.
"The vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 is not limited to economic growth, infrastructure and technology. We also need knowledgeable, responsible and innovative citizens who remain connected to their cultural roots and national heritage while acquiring modern skills.
"The life and legacy of Sardar Teja Singh Samundri remain relevant to today's generation. His example shows that the true meaning of leadership lies in standing firm on one's principles and making a meaningful contribution to society," Sandhu said, adding that children should be encouraged to read about such personalities.
The Gujarati edition of the book would give readers an opportunity to learn about his contributions, Sandhu said.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, CM Patel said the book festival, being held as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 years in public office, would provide a new direction to the exchange of knowledge, literature and culture.
He described the release of the book based on the life and legacy of the freedom fighter, a pioneer of the Gurdwara Reform Movement and founder of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, as 'a moment of pride'.
"The book festival is a bridge between culture and languages, and it would accelerate the exchange of knowledge and strengthen Gujarat's literary and cultural identity at the national and international levels," said Patel.
Books on almost all topics are available, including spiritual knowledge.
The Sanatan Bodh series, conceptualised by Rajul Bhargava, will also be showcased at the festival, inspiring young readers to rediscover the timeless wisdom and enduring values of Sanatan Dharma.
Various programmes covering Gujarati literature, poetry, ghazals, music, book creation, writing, children's literature and intellectual discussions will be organised at the festival, an official release stated.
The main attractions include a stage, a Children's Pavilion and an Authors' Corner in Dome 1, and the Gyan Ganga Writing Workshop and Vichar Manthan in Dome 2.
To promote handicrafts and textiles alongside books, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has organised the 'Chhaap' exhibition, the release said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.