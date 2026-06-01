City steps up anti-drug drive ahead of school reopening

As part of the school reopening, the City Traffic Police have announced special traffic regulations across Thiruvananthapuram from June 1 to ensure the safe movement of school and college students at the start of the new academic year.

Vehicles are prohibited from parking on school roads, main roads, and roadside areas near educational institutions. School buses and student transport vehicles must possess valid fitness certificates, permits, and mandatory safety equipment as prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Students must be picked up and dropped off only at safe designated locations, preferably within school campuses. Overloading of student vehicles is strictly prohibited. Drivers are required to reduce speed in school zones, exercise extra caution while children cross roads, and ensure the presence of assistants in student transport vehicles where necessary.

Special traffic diversions and restrictions will be enforced in school zones during peak school hours, and strict action will be taken against traffic rule violations.