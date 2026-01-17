Ahead of Rajasthan Budget, Dy CM Diya Kumari flags need for region-wise infra planning
Jaipur, Jan 17 (IANS): Ahead of the upcoming state budget, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Saturday directed officials to prioritise infrastructure projects that directly address public needs and ensure balanced regional development.
Chairing a key pre-budget review meeting at the Public Works Department (PWD) headquarters, she held detailed discussions on departmental preparedness and proposed works related to roads, bridges and buildings.
The Deputy Chief Minister instructed officials to carry out a thorough review and groundwork of all proposals before their inclusion in the budget. Emphasising public interest, she said road projects essential for daily commuters and based on actual regional requirements should be accorded top priority.
She stressed that infrastructure planning must be rooted in ground realities rather than merely remaining on paper. Diya Kumari said the selection of works for the upcoming budget should be guided by regional needs, traffic convenience, road safety and long-term utility.
She directed that all proposals must be prepared in accordance with the Developed Rajasthan Document, ensuring alignment with the state government's vision of accelerating growth and infrastructure-led development.
Highlighting the importance of timely execution, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed that proposals should be technically sound, financially viable and practically feasible, so that projects can be implemented swiftly once the budget is approved.
She cautioned officials to ensure that proposed works do not face avoidable delays due to issues such as forest clearances, residential constraints, or land-related hurdles.
To strengthen ground-level planning, Diya Kumari directed officials to undertake field visits over the next three days.
Officers posted in districts were asked to visit project sites, interact locally and identify road works that can immediately ease traffic congestion and provide relief to the public.
She underlined that on-site assessment is essential for framing meaningful and effective budget announcements. During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the status of implementation of previous budget announcements, and instructed that all ongoing projects be completed within stipulated timelines.
A point-by-point review was conducted on works related to National Highways, NHAI, RSHC, CIRF, RIDCOR, PMGSY and state roads, with emphasis on quality and speed of execution.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Praveen Gupta, Government Secretary D.R. Meghwal, Chief Engineer and Additional Secretary, along with senior officials from the department.
