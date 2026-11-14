Ahead of November 15 KAS prelims, ED submits 8,400-page chargesheet in KPSC Veterinary Officer exam case

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an 8,400-page chargesheet before a special court here in connection with the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam, naming four accused, including its former Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and jailed IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, officials said on Saturday.
The charge sheet has been filed after an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the KPSC recruitment process and the suspected exchange of bribe money in connection with the selection of candidates.
According to the details submitted before the court, the ED has recorded statements of more than 50 witnesses in connection with the case. The statements include those of candidates, their parents and other persons linked to the alleged irregularities.
The agency has also relied on CCTV footage and confession statements of candidates as part of the evidence gathered during the investigation. These materials have been included in the charge sheet to substantiate the allegations against the accused.
The ED has further detailed the collection of records relating to financial transactions allegedly involving bribe money. The investigation has focused on tracing the movement of money and gathering documentary evidence to establish the suspected financial dealings linked to the recruitment scam.
The filing of the extensive charge sheet marks a significant development in the investigation, with the agency placing the evidence gathered against the four accused before the special court.
The case relates to alleged irregularities in the KPSC recruitment process, which came under the scanner following allegations of corruption and manipulation in the selection of candidates.
The KPSC scam centres around large-scale corruption, question paper leaks, and OMR answer sheet tampering in the January 2026 examination for 400 Veterinary Officer posts by the Karnataka Public Service Commission.
Confidential exam papers and answer keys (around 80 questions) were allegedly leaked by high-ranking officials and middlemen. Selected candidates were taken to private resorts or gated communities a day prior to memorise the answers.
Candidates were reportedly charged between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 80 lakh, and up to Rs 1 crore in total flows for leaked answer keys, confidential 1:3 merit list manipulations, and assured selections.
Former KPSC Chairman was intensely grilled by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Gangwar, a 2016-batch IAS officer and former Controller of Examinations (CoE) at KPSC, was arrested, and the nod for his prosecution was given by the state government.
Other accused are former KPSC member and non-practising advocate B.V. Geetha, implicated in financial transfers and property/rent dealings and recently granted bail by a special court, Basavaraj Kannale and alleged middlemen who were key operators, collecting cash, blank signed cheques, and promissory notes from aspirants.
Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has ordered election-style security and strict anti-malpractice protocols for the KPSC's Gazetted Probationers (KAS) preliminary examination to be held on November 15.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.