Ahead of MP Board exams, CM Mohan Yadav interacts with students in Bhopal

He also advised students to discuss subjects from the curriculum with their friends and teachers, saying that such interaction would help improve preparation ahead of the examinations.

“All students should get enough sleep during exam time. They should set a study schedule. After studying a subject, they should make it a habit to reflect on it,” Yadav said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with students, listened to their queries and advised them to move forward in building their future with a positive mindset.