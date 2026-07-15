Agriculture University in Marathwada gets 'A' grade accreditation from ICAR

Parbhani: The Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University in Maharashtra's Parbhani district has secured an 'A' grade accreditation from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board with a score of 3.21 out of 4.
The university also ranked first among agricultural universities in Maharashtra and 34th nationally in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework ratings, an official statement said.
The university has undertaken multiple initiatives in the past four years in the Marathwada region.
It said it has expanded its academic footprint by establishing four new undergraduate colleges and implementing the National Education Policy-2020 from the 2024-25 academic year.
Ten of its research centres received national-level recognition, including "Best Centre" awards under various All India Coordinated Research Projects, the statement said.
According to the statement, the university operationalised a C-band Doppler weather radar with a coverage area of 250 km and established a Centre of Excellence on Climate Change to provide more accurate weather-based agricultural advisories. The university has also signed agreements with institutions in the United States, Australia and Germany along with national organisations, start-ups.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.